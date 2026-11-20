Asian stocks face worst week since 2020 despite Anthropic IPO
Asian stock markets are on track for their worst week since 2020, despite AI company Anthropic making headlines with a massive IPO.
Taiwan's market dropped 6.7% in a single day and lost over 16% for the week, the biggest fall since 1990.
South Korea's market also took a hit, dragged down by big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
AI bubble fears hit EM Asia
Even with Anthropic's big debut, analysts are worried about an AI market bubble: its IPO has failed to allay worries around the AI trade, as investors increasingly question whether companies can deliver the returns necessary to justify the billions of dollars being poured into the AI buildout.
Broader markets struggled too: the MSCI EM Asia Index lost nearly 9% this week, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is close to bear market territory.
Rising energy prices and worries about U.S.-Iran tensions added to the uncertainty this week.