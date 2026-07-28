Asian stocks fall sharply as AI deal frenzy spooks investors

NVIDIA's credit risk spiked and its shares slid, as Wall Street worried about more than $750 billion in new AI deals possibly being overkill. Other chip giants like AMD also dipped.

Meanwhile, oil prices slumped as Middle East tensions cooled off, thanks to a pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities and talks to reopen the key Strait of Hormuz for oil shipping.

All eyes are now on big central bank meetings this week that could shake things up even more.