Asian stocks jump after Trump's Greenland announcement
Business
Asian markets bounced back on Thursday after President Trump shared news of a "framework" deal with NATO about Greenland at the Davos forum.
Investors felt relieved, and stocks in Japan, South Korea, and Australia saw solid gains, breaking a three-day losing streak.
What else happened?
US stock futures nudged up too, while gold and silver slipped as optimism returned.
Trump also reassured everyone there'd be no military action or tariffs on Europe, which helped calm nerves further.
Even the US bond market got a boost with a strong $13 billion auction—signs that investors are feeling steadier for now.