Asian stocks rally as Microsoft and Amazon ease AI fears
Business
Asian stock markets made a strong comeback on Friday; South Korea's Kospi shot up 14%, and Japan's Nikkei gained 5%.
The boost came after Microsoft and Amazon posted solid earnings, calming worries about hefty capital spending in the AI world.
Kospi down 24% as regulators tighten
Even with today's rally, the Kospi is still set for its worst month since 1997, dropping 24% in July.
South Korean regulators are now tightening rules on risky trading to steady things.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen steadied after a big jump (thanks to suspected help from Japan, South Korea, and the U.S.), and oil prices ticked up slightly as shipping routes face new threats.