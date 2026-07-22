Asian stocks rally as semiconductor shares surge and oil rises
Business
Asian stock markets had a strong Wednesday, thanks to big gains in semiconductor shares.
South Korea's Kospi shot up nearly 6%, and Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX also edged higher, even as oil prices climbed due to tensions from Yemen's Houthi rebels.
US futures steady ahead of earnings
US stock futures stayed pretty steady overnight, with everyone waiting for major companies to report their earnings.
Wall Street bounced back on Tuesday after solid results from 3 million and General Motors, while AI-linked semiconductor stocks kept the momentum going.
Not much action in bonds or currencies as central banks get ready to meet, and gold ticked up a bit too.