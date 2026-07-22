Asian stocks rally on AI excitement and higher oil prices
Business
Asian stock markets had a strong Tuesday, boosted by a fresh wave of excitement around AI and higher oil prices.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index went up 1.2%, and South Korea's KOSPI surged over 5%, mainly because investors are feeling good about new opportunities in tech.
Analysts call semiconductor rebound healthy reset
Semiconductor stocks bounced back: NVIDIA dropped new chip designs, Intel announced job cuts, and TSMC shares jumped after price-hike news.
Analysts say this is more of a healthy reset than trouble for AI-related companies.
Meanwhile, everyone is watching for Alphabet's and Tesla's earnings later this week to see what's next for tech and AI spending.