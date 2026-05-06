Asian stocks rise after President Trump shares easing U.S.-Iran tensions
Asian stocks got a boost after President Trump shared some good news about easing U.S.-Iran tensions.
MSCI's gage for Asian equities climbed 1%, with AI-related tech shares leading the way. South Korea's market hit a record high, thanks in part to Samsung reaching a $1 trillion valuation.
US stock futures also moved up on hopes for easing inflation and stronger growth.
Oil dips after Project Freedom pause
Oil prices dipped 1.3% after Trump said he would temporarily pause Project Freedom, an effort to help ships stuck near Iran, which could mean less risk in the region soon.
That drop made long-term US bonds more attractive, sending yields below 5%.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen and gold both edged up as investors looked for safer bets while waiting to see how things play out globally.