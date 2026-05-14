Asian stocks rise as Cisco surges, China reaches 2021 high

Falling oil and $25B bond demand

Falling oil prices and high demand for a $25 billion US bond sale (with the best yields since 2007) added to market confidence.

Meanwhile, inflation in the US is still running hot at 6% year over year, but solid corporate earnings kept things positive: S&P 500 profits jumped 27% last quarter.

Morgan Stanley thinks the index could hit 8,300 within a year if this momentum keeps up.