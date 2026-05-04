Asian stocks rise as tech earnings offset West Asia tensions

Brent rebounds above $108 a barrel

Brent crude bounced back above $108 a barrel after an early dip, fueled by hopes of a ceasefire in West Asia and solid US earnings.

Meanwhile, Trump's idea to safely escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz brought a bit of optimism despite Iran's warnings.

The dollar slipped against major currencies, while Japan reportedly intervened in the market to support the yen as global markets adjusted during holiday trading pauses.