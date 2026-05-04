Asian stocks rise as tech earnings offset West Asia tensions
Asian stocks got a lift on Monday, with South Korea jumping 2.4% and the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index up 0.4%.
Tech shares led the charge thanks to strong company earnings, helping offset worries about ongoing conflicts in West Asia.
Over in the US futures were shaky after last week's record highs for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
Brent rebounds above $108 a barrel
Brent crude bounced back above $108 a barrel after an early dip, fueled by hopes of a ceasefire in West Asia and solid US earnings.
Meanwhile, Trump's idea to safely escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz brought a bit of optimism despite Iran's warnings.
The dollar slipped against major currencies, while Japan reportedly intervened in the market to support the yen as global markets adjusted during holiday trading pauses.