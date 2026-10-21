Asian stocks rise on AI optimism as Kospi rebounds 1.9%
Asian stocks got a boost early Wednesday, with renewed excitement around artificial intelligence trades leading the charge.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%, while South Korea's Kospi rebounded 1.9% after one of the country's worst IPO debuts on record.
This upbeat mood also pushed US stock futures higher, thanks to strong earnings from some of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom.
SpaceX profit lifts Nasdaq futures
In the US Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.7% after SpaceX smashed expectations with $4.4 billion in profits, and Super Micro Computer shares soared 15% post-earnings.
Oil prices ticked up too, trading at about $109.50 per barrel amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.
All eyes are now on upcoming results from Meta and Tesla to see if this AI-powered momentum keeps rolling.