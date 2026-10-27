Asian stocks rise on Anthropic IPO buzz before Fed decision
Business
Asian stocks got a lift, especially in Japan and South Korea, riding the wave of Wall Street's recent rally.
The buzz? Renewed excitement around artificial intelligence after Anthropic filed for its IPO.
All this is happening just before some big tech earnings reports and a major decision from the US Federal Reserve.
Investors watch Oct 28 Fed decision
Investors are now watching closely for the Fed's interest rate call on October 28, 2026, which could shake things up.
Meanwhile, tech giants like Meta, Broadcom, and SpaceX are pulling in serious cash, helping push up indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100.