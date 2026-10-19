Asian stocks slip amid US tech slump, China growth worries
Business
Asian stock markets took a hit on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei down 2.15% and South Korea's Kospi dropping 1.6%.
The main reason? A slump in US tech stocks and nerves about what's coming next from China's economy, making investors across the region extra cautious.
Investors await US tech, China GDP
People are waiting to see how big US tech names like Tesla and Meta perform, especially with all the hype around A.I. investments lately.
At the same time, China's upcoming GDP report has everyone guessing about where its economy is headed, especially after recent government moves to calm their own markets.
Add in global worries about rising prices for basics like fuel and food, and it makes sense why investors are treading carefully right now.