Asian stocks volatile as Brent falls after Iran Oman talks
Asian stock markets were all over the place on Wednesday, mostly thanks to falling oil prices and some tense global politics.
Oil (Brent crude) slid over 2% to $86.41 a barrel (its third straight day down) after Iran and Oman restarted talks about the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for world oil shipments.
No big breakthroughs yet, but just the hope of progress has been enough to move markets.
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Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4%, South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.2%, and Nasdaq futures fell 0.5%.
Currency markets stayed pretty steady as everyone waits for fresh US inflation data and updates from the Jackson Hole economic summit later this week.