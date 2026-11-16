Asian tech shares fall as markets await NVIDIA earnings
Asian tech shares took a hit on Monday, with Taiwan and South Korea leading the drop, both falling sharply as everyone waits to see what NVIDIA's upcoming earnings reveal about the future of AI.
The KOSPI in South Korea slid nearly 3%, and Taiwan's benchmark index declined 4.6%, after falling more than 5% earlier in the session, showing just how jumpy markets are ahead of big tech news.
Philippine stocks hit lowest since 2020
It wasn't just Taiwan and South Korea feeling the heat. Philippine stocks fell 2.5%, hitting their lowest since 2020, while Singapore slipped by 0.4%.
Over in Indonesia, stocks dipped by 1.1% as the rupiah remained close to last week's record low of 18,255 against the US dollar, thanks to ongoing political and economic uncertainty this year.