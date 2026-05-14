ASK Alternates launches ₹2,500cr private credit fund targeting 14-16% returns

ASK Alternates fund: senior secured loans

The fund is all about lending to sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, and renewables, basically areas that match up with current government priorities.

Their approach is pretty cautious: they'll stick to senior secured loans with physical collateral and won't touch real estate or risky assets.

The first ASK fund delivered a 15% return across 12 investments.

This time around, they've added a feeder structure through GIFT City to attract global investors and have committed ₹100 crore of their own money, showing they're confident in this bigger plan.