Chaturvedi brings over 26 years of experience in finance and asset management, including a long stint leading business growth at Motilal Oswal AMC.

He's also worked with Daiwa Asset Management and Birla Sun Life AMC.

With an MBA in marketing, a master's degree from the University of Leeds, and Certified Financial Planner credentials, he seems set to guide ASK through India's fast-changing financial scene.