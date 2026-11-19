ASK asset management names Akhil Chaturvedi CEO to grow sustainably
ASK Asset Management just named Akhil Chaturvedi as its new CEO.
He's stepping in to boost the company's investment platforms, make distribution smoother, and help ASK grow sustainably, all while building on its strong research-focused approach.
Chaturvedi brings 26 years' finance experience
Chaturvedi brings over 26 years of experience in finance and asset management, including a long stint leading business growth at Motilal Oswal AMC.
He's also worked with Daiwa Asset Management and Birla Sun Life AMC.
With an MBA in marketing, a master's degree from the University of Leeds, and Certified Financial Planner credentials, he seems set to guide ASK through India's fast-changing financial scene.