ASK Property Fund launches 4th debt fund to raise ₹3,500cr

ASK fund targets 20% investor returns

This new fund is all about helping get stuck or slow-moving residential projects back on track by stepping in where other lenders can't.

Since 2009, ASK has raised ₹9,500 crore and invested in 73 million square feet of real estate with an average return of 19%.

CEO Amit Bhagat says the goal is to support developers and hit a solid 20% return for investors.