ASML $200 million EUV sold out through 2027, $400 million High-NA rising
ASML, the Dutch tech giant behind the world's most advanced chipmaking machines, is in seriously high demand.
Its $200 million EUV machines, vital for making AI chips, are all but sold out through 2027.
Now, its even more cutting-edge $400 million High-NA tools are catching on with big names like TSMC, Samsung, and Intel, which is already seeing strong results.
JPMorgan: ASML 94% global lithography share
JPMorgan estimates ASML held a 94% share of the global lithography market in 2025, thanks to its head start in EUV and High-NA tech.
While rivals like Nikon and Canon stick with older gear, companies like Samsung and SK Hynix plan to jump on the High-NA train by 2028.
Intel's already processed over 1 million wafers using it.
Basically: smaller chips, faster devices, and ASML is leading the way.