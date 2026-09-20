ASML opens India office to support Tata Electronics's semiconductor push
Business
ASML just opened shop in India to help Tata Electronics build advanced semiconductors.
Announced at Semicon India 2026, they're starting by hiring 20 to 30 young engineering graduates initially, with plans to grow as Tata and India's chip ambitions take shape.
Tata plant targets 50,000 wafers monthly
ASML's equipment is essential for advanced chipmaking. Tata is building a massive new factory aiming to produce 50,000 silicon wafers each month.
With $13.5 billion in government incentives and praise from ASML leaders about India's skilled talent, this move could seriously boost local tech jobs and put India on the global semiconductor map.