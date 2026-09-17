ASML teams with Tata Electronics for India's 1st 300mm fab

ASML, known for its high-tech chipmaking gear, is partnering with Tata Electronics to support India's first commercial 300-mm semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat.

The plant will make 28-nanometer chips (think the kind used in cars, smartphones, and AI gadgets), which should give a big push to India's tech manufacturing scene.

It's also ASML's first time working with a 300-mm customer in India.