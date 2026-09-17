ASML teams with Tata Electronics for India's 1st 300mm fab
ASML, known for its high-tech chipmaking gear, is partnering with Tata Electronics to support India's first commercial 300-mm semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat.
The plant will make 28-nanometer chips (think the kind used in cars, smartphones, and AI gadgets), which should give a big push to India's tech manufacturing scene.
It's also ASML's first time working with a 300-mm customer in India.
ASML taps Indian aerospace auto expertise
At Semicon India 2026, ASML's Wayne Allan shared that they want to tap into India's strong aerospace and automotive know-how for chip production processes like cleaning and coating.
This partnership is all about using what India already does well to help grow its homegrown semiconductor industry.
Financing details are still being worked out, but both sides seem committed for the long haul.