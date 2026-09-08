ASML to develop larger-mask high-NA tools with customers by 2033

Right now, ASML's High-NA tools (used by Intel) are held back by smaller masks that limit chip size.

Moving to 12-inch masks could boost productivity by about 40%, according to ASML's CTO Marco Pieters.

TSMC plans to use these tools in advanced chip production from 2030, while Samsung and SK Hynix aim to bring them into DRAM manufacturing as soon as 2028, opening the door for even more powerful devices down the road.