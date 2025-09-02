Dutch tech giant ASML might venture into chipmaking in India

Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML is looking to expand its presence in the Indian market. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes for a self-sufficient domestic chip industry. The company plans to partner with Indian firms and provide them with its state-of-the-art lithography solutions. The move is in line with India's goal of creating a local semiconductor ecosystem.

Strategic partnership ASML CEO's statement at Semicon India summit Speaking at the Semicon India summit in New Delhi, ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said his company is looking to expand partnerships with Indian companies in the next year. He stressed, "We are dedicated to supporting India's ambition whether through collaboration, knowledge exchange or talent." He also added that "our advanced lithography solutions can help Indian fabs achieve cutting-edge performance." However, no details were shared on potential sales or timelines for these partnerships.

Market expansion Modi government's push for local semiconductor ecosystem The Modi government is keen on establishing a credible local semiconductor ecosystem, with the first made-in-India chips expected to hit markets by the end of this year. This could open up a new market for ASML's specialized machines, even as India focuses on making less advanced chips initially. The country is stepping up domestic semiconductor capacity amid global supply chain concerns.