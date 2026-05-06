ASML's exclusive EUV machines make it Europe's most valuable firm
ASML, a Dutch company with 44,000 employees, is the only one in the world making extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, the secret sauce behind today's most advanced computer chips.
With the four largest American tech companies — Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Google — committing more than $600 billion in AI infrastructure spending this year alone, everyone wants ASML's machines, leading to chip shortages and making ASML Europe's most valuable company at over $530 billion.
EUV machines cost $200m to $400m+
Each EUV machine costs about $200 million to more than $400 million and is crucial for building the tiny circuits that power AI.
ASML's CEO Christophe Fouquet put it simply: these machines are the only way to make the most advanced chips, and form the backbone of modern semiconductor manufacturing.
The technology took decades to develop and isn't easily copied, so if you're into AI, chances are your hardware owes a lot to ASML.