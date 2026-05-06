ASML's exclusive EUV machines make it Europe's most valuable firm

EUV machines cost $200m to $400m+

Each EUV machine costs about $200 million to more than $400 million and is crucial for building the tiny circuits that power AI.

ASML's CEO Christophe Fouquet put it simply: these machines are the only way to make the most advanced chips, and form the backbone of modern semiconductor manufacturing.

The technology took decades to develop and isn't easily copied, so if you're into AI, chances are your hardware owes a lot to ASML.