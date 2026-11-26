ASML's Fouquet urges US against full China chip export ban
ASML's CEO Christophe Fouquet is asking the US not to fully ban chip technology exports to China.
He told Semafor that while some controls make sense, cutting China off completely could just push them to build their own tech faster.
Fouquet thinks selling older chip-making machines actually keeps Chinese companies reliant on Western know-how, which slows down their progress.
US requires AI chip export licenses
The US now requires special licenses for exporting AI chips, even if they're headed to Southeast Asia but meant for Chinese firms, and has more restrictions in the works.
Meanwhile, Dutch lawmakers aren't thrilled about extra limits since ASML is a huge part of their economy and plays a big role in the global tech scene.