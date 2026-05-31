Semiconductor plant in Assam to begin production this fiscal: Vaishnaw
What's the story
The semiconductor plant at Jagiroad in Assam is likely to start production within the current financial year. The announcement was made by Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw after his meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday evening. The facility will be one of India's top manufacturing hubs, supporting the country's vision of a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem.
Production capacity
Plant to produce 48M semiconductor chips daily
The Jagiroad facility, a Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd project, has been set up with an investment of ₹27,000 crore. It is expected to produce as many as 48 million semiconductor chips every day. The advanced packaging technologies used at the plant include flip-chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP). The facility will cater to key sectors like electric vehicles, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.
Employment opportunities
Socio-economic benefits
The Jagiroad semiconductor plant is not just a technological marvel but also a major source of socio-economic benefits. It is expected to create around 15,000 direct and 11,000-13,000 indirect jobs. This will greatly contribute to the economic development of Assam and its surrounding regions. The facility's high-volume production capacity will cater to both domestic and international markets, making India a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain.