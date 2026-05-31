Semiconductor plant in Assam to begin production this fiscal: Vaishnaw

Production capacity

Plant to produce 48M semiconductor chips daily

The Jagiroad facility, a Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd project, has been set up with an investment of ₹27,000 crore. It is expected to produce as many as 48 million semiconductor chips every day. The advanced packaging technologies used at the plant include flip-chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP). The facility will cater to key sectors like electric vehicles, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.