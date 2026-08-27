ASSOCHAM forecasts India Japan trade near $50 billion by 2030

Even with this momentum, India's slice of Japan's imports is still tiny (less than 1%), which means there's lots of room to grow in areas like pharma, chemicals, electronics, and marine products.

Trade between the two countries has already jumped nearly 79% since 2020-21, but India still buys much more from Japan than it sells.

The report also points out the need to update old trade rules so Indian businesses, especially smaller ones, can break into the Japanese market more easily.

Plus, Japan has pledged major investments in India over the next decade.