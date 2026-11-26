ASSOCHAM says India on track for $1tn exports by FY27
India is on track to cross the $1 trillion export mark by fiscal 2027, according to Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM, even though the US might slap on a 25% tariff.
The USA is projected to remain India's largest merchandise export destination in FY27, with exports of $102 billion.
Exports hit $569bn amid manufacturing boom
A big boost in manufacturing and strong global demand are fueling this export growth.
From April to October 2026 alone, exports jumped to $569 billion, already covering over half of the FY2026-27 annual target.
High-growth sectors like mineral fuels, electrical machinery, and gems and jewelry are leading the way, while new markets in places like Singapore and South Africa are opening up fresh opportunities for Indian businesses.