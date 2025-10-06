Aston Martin's financial woes deepen due to US tariffs

Valhalla hypercar launch delayed, Q3 deliveries drop

The US slapped a 25% tariff on British cars in April 2025 (on top of an old 2.5% duty), then switched to a complicated quota system in June that's made planning tricky.

On top of that, supply chains got tangled after a cyber-attack hit Jaguar Land Rover earlier this year.

Aston Martin's Q3 deliveries dropped compared to last year, and their much-hyped Valhalla hypercar launch is delayed and behind previous expectations due to engineering delays.

With all this going on, they've had to rethink spending plans—and Aston Martin no longer expects to generate positive free cash flow for the second half of its current year.