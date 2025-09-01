Next Article
Astral's stock rises on positive investor sentiment
Astral Limited's stock jumped 2.1% on Monday, with the last traded price at ₹1,388.30.
This boost comes as investors react positively to the company's latest financials—despite a small dip in annual profit, Astral is showing steady revenue growth and remains a major name in the midcap space.
Revenue growth despite slight dip in annual profit
For FY25 (ended March 2025), revenue rose to ₹5,832 crore from ₹5,641 crore last year, though net profit slipped slightly to ₹519 crore from ₹546 crore.
But things picked up fast in Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025): revenue was ₹1,361 crore and net profit was ₹79 crore, hinting that demand for Astral's products is going strong even with economic ups and downs.