Astral's stock rises on positive investor sentiment

Revenue growth despite slight dip in annual profit

For FY25 (ended March 2025), revenue rose to ₹5,832 crore from ₹5,641 crore last year, though net profit slipped slightly to ₹519 crore from ₹546 crore.

But things picked up fast in Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025): revenue was ₹1,361 crore and net profit was ₹79 crore, hinting that demand for Astral's products is going strong even with economic ups and downs.