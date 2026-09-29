AstraZeneca seeks FDA approval for ORPATHYS-TAGRISSO in EGFR-resistant lung cancer
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AstraZeneca is asking the US FDA to approve the ORPATHYS-TAGRISSO combination for people with advanced lung cancer that keeps growing even after EGFR-targeted treatments.
EGFR, or epidermal growth factor receptor, is a protein found on the surface of cells that helps them grow and divide.
ORPATHYS approved in China improves outcomes
ORPATHYS has already been approved in China and has helped patients live longer without their cancer getting worse compared with chemotherapy.
If approved in the US it could mean another shot at better outcomes for people whose options are running out after other treatments stop working.