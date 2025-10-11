AstraZeneca slashes US drug prices by up to 654%

AstraZeneca just agreed to major price cuts—up to 654% off—for some of its medicines in the US, thanks to a new deal with the Trump administration. Starting in 2026, Medicaid will pay prices matching the lowest in other developed countries, while direct buyers will receive significant discounts.

TrumpRx will let you buy directly With TrumpRx launching soon, you'll be able to buy discounted AstraZeneca drugs online (no insurance needed).

President Trump says prices for inhalers and diabetes meds could drop massively—just head to TrumpRx.gov when it goes live.

AstraZeneca invests $50 billion in US manufacturing Alongside price cuts, AstraZeneca is putting $50 billion into US research and manufacturing—including a new $4.5 billion plant in Virginia that brings 3,600 jobs.

The company also gets a three-year break from some tariffs.