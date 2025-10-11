Maharashtra lets data centers generate their own renewable energy
Maharashtra just gave data centers in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and nearby areas the go-ahead to set up their own renewable energy sources—think solar, wind, or hydropower.
The goal? Keep these digital hubs running smoothly with steady, eco-friendly electricity, so there's less risk of outages messing with your favorite apps and services.
Data centers can now trade excess green power
This move is all about making Maharashtra's tech scene more sustainable and future-ready.
With data demand soaring (expected to hit 800MW by 2028), the state wants over half its electricity to come from renewables by 2030.
Plus, data centers can now trade extra green power within the same zone, helping Maharashtra stand out as a digital leader while supporting India's climate goals and attracting global investors who care about clean energy.