Maharashtra lets data centers generate their own renewable energy

Data centers can now trade excess green power

This move is all about making Maharashtra's tech scene more sustainable and future-ready.

With data demand soaring (expected to hit 800MW by 2028), the state wants over half its electricity to come from renewables by 2030.

Plus, data centers can now trade extra green power within the same zone, helping Maharashtra stand out as a digital leader while supporting India's climate goals and attracting global investors who care about clean energy.