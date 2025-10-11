Bitcoin crashes to $105,000 before bouncing back
On Friday, Bitcoin suddenly dropped to $105,000 before bouncing back above $114,000—all within minutes.
This rollercoaster move triggered over $3.32 billion in liquidations and pushed Bitcoin's market cap down to about $2.1 trillion, leaving it more than 12% lower in the past 24 hours.
This kind of volatility is a reminder of how quickly things can change in crypto.
Analysts say keeping Bitcoin above $110,000 is key right now to avoid more panic selling.
The quick rebound was powered by automated buy orders and strong interest from buyers around the $105k mark.
Technical signals point to a short-term cooldown: momentum has faded, with indicators like RSI and MACD turning negative.
It's another sign that holding above major support levels is crucial when the market gets this unpredictable.