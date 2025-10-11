Bitcoin crashes to $100,000 as Trump announces 100% tariffs
On Friday, the crypto market took a big hit—over $6 billion was liquidated within hours after President Trump announced a 100% tariff on China.
Bitcoin dropped more than 12%, while the whole market felt the shock.
Altcoins like Ether and Dogecoin got hit harder
If you're into crypto, this is a wake-up call.
Bitcoin's slide from its $126,000 peak has everyone uneasy, but altcoins like Ether (down 17%), XRP, and Dogecoin (both down over 30%) got hit even harder.
The crash was fueled by rising US-China tensions and sudden policy moves, showing just how unpredictable crypto can be—especially when global politics get messy.
Trump's tariffs trigger panic selling
Trump's new tariffs and threats to skip a key summit with China ramped up uncertainty, leading to panic selling and forced liquidations—especially impacting those using leverage.
For anyone in the market, it's a reminder: crypto's wild swings aren't going anywhere, especially in times like these.