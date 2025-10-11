Bitcoin crashes to $100,000 as Trump announces 100% tariffs

Altcoins like Ether and Dogecoin got hit harder

If you're into crypto, this is a wake-up call.

Bitcoin's slide from its $126,000 peak has everyone uneasy, but altcoins like Ether (down 17%), XRP, and Dogecoin (both down over 30%) got hit even harder.

The crash was fueled by rising US-China tensions and sudden policy moves, showing just how unpredictable crypto can be—especially when global politics get messy.