Gold could hit $10,000 per ounce by 2030: Analyst Business Oct 11, 2025

Gold prices have hit a record high, crossing $4,000 per ounce this week. The jump is linked to inflation worries, Fed rate cut expectations, and central banks snapping up gold.

Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals, says we could see $5,000 gold within a year, and maybe even $10,000 by 2030.