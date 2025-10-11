Gold could hit $10,000 per ounce by 2030: Analyst
Gold prices have hit a record high, crossing $4,000 per ounce this week. The jump is linked to inflation worries, Fed rate cut expectations, and central banks snapping up gold.
Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals, says we could see $5,000 gold within a year, and maybe even $10,000 by 2030.
Gold's recent surge
With inflation up and the US dollar weaker, gold's over 50% rise this year shows it's still a go-to safety net when things get shaky.
While major stock indexes are hitting highs and crypto remains unpredictable, gold stands out as a steadying force for your investments.
Why the rush to gold?
It's a mix of things: possible Fed rate cuts, limited gold supply, and central banks buying more.
Add in ongoing global tensions and trade worries, and it's clear why more people are turning to gold when markets get bumpy.