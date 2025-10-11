Microsoft cancels Wisconsin data center after community pushback
Microsoft just called off plans for its huge 244-acre "Project Nova" data center in Caledonia, Wisconsin.
Announced in October 2025, the move comes after local residents and officials pushed back, raising concerns about environmental impact and transparency.
Microsoft says it's stepping back because it listened to community feedback.
Microsoft is now looking for a new site
Instead of walking away completely, Microsoft is teaming up with local leaders to find a new spot in Caledonia or Racine County.
The original site had already cleared a rezoning hurdle, but Microsoft made its decision before final approval.
Meanwhile, other Microsoft data centers in the area—like the one in Mount Pleasant—are still on track, showing that community voices can really shape big tech projects without stopping them altogether.