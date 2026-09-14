AstraZeneca's Etcamah misses primary goal in breast cancer trial
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AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug Etcamah didn't hit its main goal in a late-stage clinical trial.
The combination of Etcamah and Pfizer's Ibrance showed some delay in cancer progression for patients with advanced disease, but not enough to beat standard treatments.
AstraZeneca continues Etcamah after FDA approval
Even with this setback, AstraZeneca isn't giving up on Etcamah (it is now testing it alone and with other drugs).
Plus, the US Food and Drug Administration recently approved it for certain advanced breast cancers with a specific mutation.
On a brighter note, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's drug Enhertu just scored strong results in a late-stage lung cancer study, helping patients live longer without their disease getting worse.