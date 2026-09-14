AstraZeneca's Etcamah misses primary goal in breast cancer trial

Even with this setback, AstraZeneca isn't giving up on Etcamah (it is now testing it alone and with other drugs).

Plus, the US Food and Drug Administration recently approved it for certain advanced breast cancers with a specific mutation.

On a brighter note, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's drug Enhertu just scored strong results in a late-stage lung cancer study, helping patients live longer without their disease getting worse.