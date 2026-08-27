Astrotalk becomes $1 billion unicorn after profit-funded ESOP buyback

Astrotalk, the astrology and spiritual-tech platform, reported ₹1,176 crore in revenue and ₹285 crore in profit before tax for FY25, and it's already on track to double that pace.

With more than 13,000 astrologers handling over 100,000 consultation minutes daily, the platform offers everything from Kundli matching to spiritual jewelry and crystal-infused perfumes.

Backed by $34 million from investors in 2024, Astrotalk now has its sights set on global expansion, blending traditional practices with modern wellness for today's users.