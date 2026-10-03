At Kautilya Conclave Nirmala Sitharaman urges stable global economic ties
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the world needs more stable and predictable economic relationships, especially with all the current global tensions.
At the Kautilya Economic Conclave, she urged countries to talk things out and break down trade barriers, reminding everyone that "Uncertainty is now a 'standing condition' of the global economy" in today's economy.
Sitharaman cites ₹1 trillion RDI scheme
Sitharaman highlighted India's efforts to become more self-reliant through projects like the Critical Mineral and Semiconductor Missions.
She encouraged private companies to step up in research and innovation, backed by a ₹1 trillion Research, Development, and Innovation Scheme.
Despite tough times, like high oil prices, India's economy has stayed strong, with 7.8% growth in the June quarter and healthy foreign reserves.