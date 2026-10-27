At least 4 analysts downgraded Infosys after 1-2% growth forecast
Infosys just got downgraded by at least four analysts after it cut its annual sales outlook, mainly because of worries about how AI could shake up the business.
The company now expects revenue growth of only 1% to 2% on a constant-currency basis in the year through March 2027, which is less than what was hoped for earlier.
This move comes at a time when India's tech sector was finally showing signs of bouncing back.
Shares down 28% YTD to ₹1,132.2
Infosys shares have already dropped 28% this year, and they fell another 3% to ₹1,132.2 on Tuesday after the news.
The company's consensus rating also slipped to its lowest since January 2024 (now at 3.7 out of 5), reflecting growing doubts among analysts about Infosys's ability to handle AI changes and other challenges like rising costs and global tensions.