At TCS, AI agents could equal humans in 3 years

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Why traditional IT services firms have an edge in AI

Chandrasekaran cited a TCS deployment for a global agribusiness that uses a four-legged robot with cameras and sensors to monitor hazardous warehouse conditions. He stressed that established IT services firms have an edge in the AI era as enterprises need more than just access to AI models. "In enterprise AI, the scarcest resource will not be the model. It will be context and trust," he said, highlighting TCS's long-standing client relationships and regulatory expertise.