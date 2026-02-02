Ather Energy cuts quarterly loss by over 50%
Ather Energy, the electric scooter brand, just slashed its quarterly loss by more than half—down to ₹85 crore from ₹198 crore a year earlier (three months ended 31 December 2024).
This turnaround comes as their operating revenue jumped 50% to nearly ₹954 crore for the quarter ending December 2025.
Ather's total income hits ₹1,000 crore
Ather's total income hit almost ₹1,000 crore this quarter—a 53% boost year-on-year.
Notably, 14% of that came from things beyond selling scooters, like software and charging services.
Their adjusted gross margin (AGM) rose to about ₹251 crore, while AGM excluding incentives improved to 23%, driven by the company's value-engineering capabilities and its ability to command premiums.
Ather's performance in FY2026 so far
From April to December 2025, Ather sold nearly 1.8 lakh vehicles and pulled in ₹2,497 crore in revenue.
In January alone, they delivered over 20,000 scooters—grabbing a solid 16% market share and ranking third among electric two-wheeler brands in India.
Ather's clearly riding the EV wave as demand keeps surging!