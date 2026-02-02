Ather Energy cuts quarterly loss by over 50%

Ather's total income hits ₹1,000 crore

Ather's total income hit almost ₹1,000 crore this quarter—a 53% boost year-on-year.

Notably, 14% of that came from things beyond selling scooters, like software and charging services.

Their adjusted gross margin (AGM) rose to about ₹251 crore, while AGM excluding incentives improved to 23%, driven by the company's value-engineering capabilities and its ability to command premiums.