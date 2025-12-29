Next Article
Ather Energy gives employees a slice of the pie with new share allotment
Business
Ather Energy, one of India's leading electric scooter brands, just handed out over 4.3 lakh shares to its team through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) 2025.
Approved on December 29, this move bumps up Ather's paid-up capital.
Why does this matter?
Ather isn't just rewarding employees—it's also showing strong momentum in the EV game.
With a 16% market share and 2 lakh scooters sold in 2025, they're holding their own as India's third-biggest electric two-wheeler brand.
Revenue shot up by 54% in Q2 FY26 while losses shrank, showing things are moving in the right direction as they look to keep talent on board and even branch into insurance.