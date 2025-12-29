Ather Energy gives employees a slice of the pie with new share allotment

Why does this matter?

Ather isn't just rewarding employees—it's also showing strong momentum in the EV game.

With a 16% market share and 2 lakh scooters sold in 2025, they're holding their own as India's third-biggest electric two-wheeler brand.

Revenue shot up by 54% in Q2 FY26 while losses shrank, showing things are moving in the right direction as they look to keep talent on board and even branch into insurance.