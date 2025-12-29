Reliance calls $30 billion government claim "irresponsible," says real dispute is much smaller Business Dec 29, 2025

Reliance Industries (RIL) has pushed back against reports that the Indian government is demanding $30 billion from them and BP over underproduction in the KG-D6 gas block.

RIL called the report "inappropriate and irresponsible," saying the actual figure is just $247 million, as shown in their official accounts.

The case is in arbitration, with a decision expected by early 2026.