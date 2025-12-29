Fewer bank frauds, but bigger losses: RBI's FY25 report

RBI's latest numbers show bank fraud cases dropped sharply in the first half of FY26 (April-September 2025)—just 5,092 reported, way down from 18,386 in the same period last year. But here's the twist: total money lost actually jumped to ₹21,515 crore from ₹16,569 crore.

What kind of frauds are happening? Most cases—about two-thirds—were card or internet scams. That's fewer than last year proportionally, but still a big chunk.

Meanwhile, frauds linked to loans ("advances") made up only a third of cases but accounted for the largest share of total losses.

Who got hit hardest? Private banks saw more cases (59%), but public sector banks took the biggest hit in terms of money lost (over 70%).

Most high-value scams were tied to advances—a worrying pattern for big lenders.