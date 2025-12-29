Fewer bank frauds, but bigger losses: RBI's FY25 report
RBI's latest numbers show bank fraud cases dropped sharply in the first half of FY26 (April-September 2025)—just 5,092 reported, way down from 18,386 in the same period last year.
But here's the twist: total money lost actually jumped to ₹21,515 crore from ₹16,569 crore.
What kind of frauds are happening?
Most cases—about two-thirds—were card or internet scams. That's fewer than last year proportionally, but still a big chunk.
Meanwhile, frauds linked to loans ("advances") made up only a third of cases but accounted for the largest share of total losses.
Who got hit hardest?
Private banks saw more cases (59%), but public sector banks took the biggest hit in terms of money lost (over 70%).
Most high-value scams were tied to advances—a worrying pattern for big lenders.
How is RBI fighting back?
To step up security, RBI rolled out its AI tool MuleHunter.ai in 23 banks by December.
Plus, a Supreme Court ruling on borrower rights last year has nudged banks to tighten their fraud checks even more.