IndiGo hikes pilot allowances after new rest rules shake up schedules

What's changing with pilot pay?

Starting January 1, 2026, captains will earn ₹3,000 per hour for layovers (up from ₹2,000), while first officers get ₹1,500 per hour (up from ₹1,000).

Deadheading pay also gets a boost: captains will make ₹4,000 and first officers ₹2,000.

Plus, there's a new night allowance—₹2,000 per hour for captains and ₹1,000 for first officers.