IndiGo hikes pilot allowances after new rest rules shake up schedules
IndiGo, India's biggest airline, is bumping up pay for its pilots after new government rules made scheduling flights trickier.
The Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules, active since November 2025, now require pilots to get more rest each week and limit night flying—meaning fewer flights and more downtime for crew.
What's changing with pilot pay?
Starting January 1, 2026, captains will earn ₹3,000 per hour for layovers (up from ₹2,000), while first officers get ₹1,500 per hour (up from ₹1,000).
Deadheading pay also gets a boost: captains will make ₹4,000 and first officers ₹2,000.
Plus, there's a new night allowance—₹2,000 per hour for captains and ₹1,000 for first officers.
How IndiGo is keeping things running
Despite significant disruptions and nearly 1,000 cancelations, IndiGo still operated almost 60,000 flights in November.
IndiGo got temporary exemptions from some restrictions until February 2026.
They're also planning to hire 900 more pilots by the end of next year to keep up with demand and smoother operations.