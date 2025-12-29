Next Article
Silver and gold prices take a dip as investors cash out
Business
Silver and gold prices dropped on Monday after a big run-up, with many investors deciding it was time to lock in profits.
Silver futures on MCX slid nearly 3% to ₹2,32,663 per kg—this is after hitting an all-time high of ₹2,54,174 earlier in the day and jumping 15% just last week.
Gold also cools off after hot streak
Gold futures fell by about 1% to ₹1,38,376 per 10gm on MCX, ending a four-day winning streak.
Globally, silver's March 2026 contract on Comex dropped over 4%, while gold's February contract slipped too.
As Saumil Gandhi from HDFC Securities put it, both metals have been overbought lately and could see more corrections as traders wrap up the month and year.