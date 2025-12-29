Silver and gold prices take a dip as investors cash out

Gold also cools off after hot streak

Gold futures fell by about 1% to ₹1,38,376 per 10gm on MCX, ending a four-day winning streak.

Globally, silver's March 2026 contract on Comex dropped over 4%, while gold's February contract slipped too.

As Saumil Gandhi from HDFC Securities put it, both metals have been overbought lately and could see more corrections as traders wrap up the month and year.