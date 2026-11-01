Atishay Jain leaves Microsoft, forgoing ₹15L to build ScaleWorks AI
Business
Atishay Jain, a BITS Pilani alumnus, recently chose to walk away from Microsoft, missing out on a possible ₹15 lakh exit package, to focus on his own venture, ScaleWorks AI.
He left the company in October 2026, trading financial security for a shot at building something meaningful in the AI space.
ScaleWorks AI joins OpenAI Partner Network
Within just a month, Jain's Bengaluru-based startup joined the OpenAI Partner Network, and Jain secured acceptance into Toptal's global talent community. They are pretty big milestones for any new company.
After over three years as a software engineer at Microsoft, Jain is now all in on helping businesses grow smarter with AI-driven solutions, putting long-term impact ahead of quick gains.