Atlassian announces massive R and D center in Bengaluru
Atlassian announced a massive new R and D center in Bengaluru. The India site has grown to more than 2,700 employees, four times bigger than their last office.
The teams here focus on engineering, product development, and design. Vikram Rao, CTO, Enterprise and Chief Trust Officer at Atlassian, shared that these Bengaluru groups are central to Atlassian's global operations.
Atlassian to hire AI-native grads
Bengaluru's crew leads big projects like Service Collection, a billion-dollar-plus revenue-generating vertical and core product line for IT service management, and advances in machine-learning platform and search capabilities.
Rao says their work is key to delivering value worldwide.
With AI changing how software gets built (engineers now manage AI agents more than write code), Atlassian plans to hire AI-native grads from Indian universities to keep up with this fast-evolving landscape.