Atomberg gets SEBI nod, IPO seeks up to 450 cr
Atomberg Technologies, known for its energy-saving home appliances, just got the go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its IPO.
The company aims to raise up to ₹450 crore by issuing new shares, while existing investors will sell 7.65 crore shares.
The fresh funds are set aside for paying off debt, boosting marketing, and investing in R&D, so Atomberg is gearing up for bigger things.
Atomberg FY26 1,293.77 cr revenue
Started in 2012 by Manoj Meena with a focus on efficient ceiling fans, Atomberg now also makes mixer grinders and supplies parts to brands like Voltas through its subsidiary.
In FY26, it pulled in ₹1,293.77 crore in revenue but reported a loss of ₹148.88 crore.
Before the IPO, investor A91 Partners trimmed its stake, but still holds 21% in the company.