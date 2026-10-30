Atomberg gets SEBI nod, IPO seeks up to 450 cr

Atomberg Technologies, known for its energy-saving home appliances, just got the go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its IPO.

The company aims to raise up to ₹450 crore by issuing new shares, while existing investors will sell 7.65 crore shares.

The fresh funds are set aside for paying off debt, boosting marketing, and investing in R&D, so Atomberg is gearing up for bigger things.